Haryana CM Khattar slams Opposition for criticising govt’s online portals

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for criticising his government for introducing various online portals for welfare schemes. (HT File Photo)

On the second day of his Jan Samvad programme in Hisar, chief minister Khattar said that he has introduced various online portals to provide benefits of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

“The opposition parties assert that they will dismantle this portal system if they return to power. This shows that they neither want development of the state nor welfare of the public,” the CM added.

Addressing the gathering at Mirzapur village in Barwala assembly segment, Khattar said that his government believes in empowering youths to become self-reliant instead of offering freebies.

“The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) wants to make entry into the state politics on the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue, but the Haryana residents will not allow their nefarious designs to succeed. AAP leaders talk about offering free services to the people, but the public knows their agenda,” he added.

Targeting the previous Congress and INLD governments, Khattar alleged that jobs were given through recommendations and financial influence, but the BJP has changed the system and gave jobs on merit basis.

To boost self-employment opportunities for women, the chief minister said that counter facilities will be made available at the district headquarters to provide a bigger market to the products made by the self-help groups (SHGs).

The CM instructed the district social welfare officer to provide electric tricycles to differently abled individuals with functional hands enabling them to move independently.

Matka Chowk in Hisar to be named after Bhajan Lal

On former Member of parliament Kuldeep Bishnoi’s request, the chief minister announced to name Matka Chowk in Hisar after former chief minister Bhajan Lal. The chief minister also participated in a function on the occasion of Janmashtami and the 572nd incarnation day of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj at Guru Jambheshwar Temple in Hisar. He also unveiled a statue of Bhajan Lal on the temple premises.

The CM assured Kuldeep Bishnoi and other people that he will write a letter to Union railways minister to name Hisar railways station after Bhajan Lal. He also announced a financial grant of ₹21 lakh to the Bishnoi Mahasabha.

The chief minister also announced a scheme to improve road infrastructure in villages incorporated into urban areas. Under this scheme, the roads leading to the fields in the villages incorporated into urban areas will be improved, providing convenience for farmers in transporting their crops to and from the fields.

He said that the work under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has already been completed in Satrod Khas village, which has now become a part of the municipal corporation Hisar, and remaining works would be started by next month.

He directed Hisar deputy commissioner to remove illegal encroachment on 38 acres of land at Kharar village after receiving complaints from local people.

Meanwhile, AAP workers were detained ahead of CM’s second day of public outreach programme. Senior AAP leader Ashok Tanwar reached a police station in Hisar and asked the cops why their volunteers were picked. The police officials refused to arrest their workers.

