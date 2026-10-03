Haryana Cm to visit Singapore from October 4-6

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Saini will lead a state delegation to Singapore from October 4 to 6, said an official spokesperson. The objective of the visit is to explore and give shape to investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, technological partnerships and skill development between Haryana and Singapore.

The state government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, said the spokesperson. (HT File)

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An official spokesperson said the CM will discuss possibilities for mutual cooperation and investment in key sectors including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, global capability centres, aviation and education. The state government aims to position Haryana as an increasingly investor-friendly, competitive and innovation-driven industrial destination for global investors, the spokesperson said.

During the Singapore visit,CM will participate in round-table conferences with various reputed industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector-specific experts. These meetings will highlight Haryana’s industrial policies, investor-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human resources and the potential of its rapidly developing industrial corridors.

The spokesperson said Saini will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors. During these meetings, Singapore companies will be invited to establish manufacturing units, set up research and development centres, invest in logistics and warehousing facilities, expand in the food processing sector and participate in high-technology industries in Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Haryana’s potential in the global capability centre sector, its IT and technical talent pool, proximity to the national capital region and world-class urban infrastructure will be prominently showcased to investors, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Haryana’s potential in the global capability centre sector, its IT and technical talent pool, proximity to the national capital region and world-class urban infrastructure will be prominently showcased to investors, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson said the CM will also meet Sikh businessmen and non-resident Indian entrepreneurs on October 6. Saini will also invite investors and representatives of the industry to participate in ‘Happening Haryana 2.0’, an investor summit proposed to be held next year. The event will provide an important platform to showcase Haryana’s industrial capabilities, investment projects, innovation, startups, manufacturing and opportunities for global collaboration, the spokesperson said.

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