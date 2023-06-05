Centre insulted women wrestlers: Udai Bhan

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan on Sunday lambasted the Centre for ‘insulting’ women wrestlers’ and dragging them on road on May 28, when they were marching towards the new Parliament to hold a womens’ mahapanchayat.

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. (ANI File)

Addressing a rally here on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sant Kabir, the state Congress chief Bhan said more than 50% of Olympic medal holders belong to Haryana. “Farmers protested for more than 13 months and 712 protesters lost their lives but this government remained mum. Women wrestlers who had unfurled the Tricolour on the foreign soil were treated so poorly in Delhi. It is unfortunate that our Prime Minister remained mum on women wrestlers’ issue, Pulwama attack issue and the Adani issue raised by Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

He urged the Dalit community to get united and support the Congress in the next year’s polls.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he gave priority to the welfare of scheduled castes, backward classes and the poor in the society during the Congress rule.

