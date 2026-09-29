Haryana Congress stages statewide protest, seeks CEC’s removal

Haryana Congress on Monday held protests across various districts demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a comprehensive review of all election-related decisions taken during his tenure.

Hooda also demanded a comprehensive review of election-related decisions taken during the tenure of the present CEC and alleged that the BJP’s alleged collusion with the election commission undermined the electoral process. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state party chief Rao Narender Singh, former Union minister Birender Singh, and MLAs and MPs took part in the protest.

Congress workers burnt an effigy of Kumar at several places, while the party’s leaders held protest marches near the deputy commissioner’s offices.

In Gurugram, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Narender Singh and senior leader Raj Babbar were among those who took part in the “vote chori protest march”.

State Congress chief reiterated the party’s key demand — Kumar’s immediate resignation and arrest.

In Rohtak, former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday led the protest. He alleged that the BJP had “stolen the public mandate” in Haryana with the help of the election commission and demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the media, Hooda said the alleged manipulation of the electoral process had now been exposed before the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the media, Hooda said the alleged manipulation of the electoral process had now been exposed before the public. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The truth about BJP’s vote theft has been exposed before the people. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the media has also brought this matter into the open. Under these circumstances, the CEC has no option but to resign,” Hooda said.

He alleged that the CEC treated the election commission as his “personal fiefdom” to benefit the BJP. Hooda also claimed that the other two election commissioners questioned his style of functioning and cautioned him from time to time.

Responding to questions on the results of the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, Hooda said the Congress raised several questions before the commission regarding the election process but received no answers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He specifically questioned the changes in the voter turnout figures after polling on October 5, 2024.

“On the night of October 5, the commission reported voter turnout in Haryana at 61.19 %. The figure was increased to 65.65 % the next day and further to 67.9 % on October 7, just a day before counting. It is baffling how the voter turnout increased so significantly,” he said.

Hooda also demanded a comprehensive review of election-related decisions taken during the tenure of the present CEC and alleged that the BJP’s alleged collusion with the election commission undermined the electoral process.