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Haryana Congress to question BJP over inflation, unemployment

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader who presided over a meeting of party MLAs in New Delhi to discuss strategy for the assembly session

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 07:47:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that BJP led government will be questioned by the Congress benches on inflation, unemployment and farmers concerns during the upcoming assembly session.

Congress MLAs will hold community meetings in their respective constituencies to raise awareness among the public regarding “vote theft” and irregularities in the SIR process. (HT File)
Congress MLAs will hold community meetings in their respective constituencies to raise awareness among the public regarding “vote theft” and irregularities in the SIR process. (HT File)

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader who presided over a meeting of party MLAs in New Delhi to discuss strategy for the assembly session said Congress MLAs will hold community meetings in their respective constituencies to raise awareness among the public regarding “vote theft” and irregularities in the SIR process.

A party spokesperson said another CLP meeting will be held on November 25 in Chandigarh. In the interim, MLAs have been asked to conduct community meetings within their respective constituencies, the spokesperson said.

Hooda said that the party has extended its support to the ongoing student protest at Mewat Engineering College since the students’ demands were legitimate. Issues related to Bhakra Beas Management Board was also discussed during the CLP meeting, the spokesperson said.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana Congress To Question BJP Over Inflation, Unemployment
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana Congress To Question BJP Over Inflation, Unemployment
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