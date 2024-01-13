Haryana: Cop caught taking ₹2 lakh bribe
Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested head constable Rakesh, posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Badli of Jhajjar district, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh.
Confirming the arrest, a government spokesperson stated that the bureau received a complaint against Rakesh, accusing him of demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a liquor seller in Kanonda village, Bahadurgarh tehsil, to remove their name from an FIR at Asoda (Bahadurgarh). Based on the complaint, the bureau team set a trap and apprehended Rakesh red-handed at the Jhajjar district grain market while accepting the bribe money.
The spokesperson said that further search of the accused’s vehicle revealed additional cash amounting to ₹7.50 lakh. The entire operation was conducted transparently in the presence of witnesses, a police spokesperson said.
A case has been registered against Rakesh at the Rohtak Anti-Corruption Bureau police station, and he remains under arrest. Further investigation is underway, said the spokesperson.