close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Cop caught taking 2 lakh bribe

Haryana: Cop caught taking 2 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested head constable Rakesh, posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Badli of Jhajjar district, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested head constable Rakesh, posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Badli of Jhajjar district, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested head constable Rakesh, posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Badli of Jhajjar district, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh. (Representational image)
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested head constable Rakesh, posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Badli of Jhajjar district, allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh. (Representational image)

Confirming the arrest, a government spokesperson stated that the bureau received a complaint against Rakesh, accusing him of demanding a bribe of 2 lakh from a liquor seller in Kanonda village, Bahadurgarh tehsil, to remove their name from an FIR at Asoda (Bahadurgarh). Based on the complaint, the bureau team set a trap and apprehended Rakesh red-handed at the Jhajjar district grain market while accepting the bribe money.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The spokesperson said that further search of the accused’s vehicle revealed additional cash amounting to 7.50 lakh. The entire operation was conducted transparently in the presence of witnesses, a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Rakesh at the Rohtak Anti-Corruption Bureau police station, and he remains under arrest. Further investigation is underway, said the spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On