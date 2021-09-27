Haryana cop, kin booked for wife’s murder in Ambala

A police constable working in the state crime investigation department was booked on Sunday along with his mother and sister for murder, a day after his wife was found dead with a bullet injury at their house in Panjori village near Naraingarh in Ambala.

The suspects have been identified as constable Harjeet Singh, his mother Kulwant Kaur and sister Baby. All were named in the FIR lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Amarjeet Kaur, at the Naraingarh police station.

Amarjeet said her daughter Surjeet Kaur got married to Harjeet in 2001, and the couple also has a 16-year-old daughter.

“On Saturday, we were informed around 2:30 pm that my daughter had been hit by a bullet. All family members reached Panjori village, where the neighbours told us that Harjeet had used his licensed gun to kill my daughter,” alleged Amarjeet.

The mother said Surjeet had arguments with her husband and in-laws earlier too, and the two families had to meet to resolve the issues. “They had even threatened to kill Surjeet,” she alleged.

Harjeet was not at home when the body was recovered from a room. Police had taken the body to hospital. Initially, it was suspected to be a suicide case.

“We have lodged a murder case on the statement of the victim’s family. The investigation will determine further facts and action will be taken accordingly,” said sub-inspector Dhoom Singh of the Naraingarh police station.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a woman and her four family members have been booked for abetting her husband’s suicide.

The case was registered in Ambala Cantt police station, after a daily-wage labourer ended his life at Deha Colony on Saturday.