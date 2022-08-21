Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.

“She was traced in six hours after her abduction. After receiving the complaint, we formed teams and arrested three persons, including a minor. Two of the accused were produced in a local court in Jhajjar, which sent them to judicial custody and the minor to a safe home. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. We have booked the accused for gangrape, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” the SP added.

One student booked for sexual harassment

Jhajjar SP Akram said they had booked a male student of a reputed private school for sexually harassing his schoolmate at the hostel.

“ We have booked the student under the Juvenile Justice Act on the complaint filed by victim’s father,” he added.

