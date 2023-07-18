Dushyant for speedy aid to flood victims, repair of roads, highways

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the officers to provide financial assistance to flood victims as soon as possible so that they do not suffer further losses. The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster department and public works department, presided over a meeting of senior officers of both the departments and directed that highways and rural roads should be repaired at the earliest.

Chautala directed the officers that as soon as reports of loss of life, or collapse of houses etc. come, financial assistance should be released immediately. He said that apart from the highway, the culverts etc. built on the roads of the villages should be repaired at the earliest. He said that relief assistance of ₹216 crore given by the Union government, will soon be provided to the people.

