Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth ₹87 crore in Sonepat.

Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state.

“From Yamuna in Delhi to Ambala, a green corridor will be constructed, which will reduce the traffic on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. Our government has decided to allot ₹25 crore to each constituency to improve the road infrastructure. A total of 6,000 ponds have been cleaned across the state with an aim to promote water reservation,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.

On being asked about panchayati raj polls in the state, Dushyant said the state government has written to the election commission to conduct the polls by September 30.