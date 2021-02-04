Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot
chandigarh news

Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

Appeals to police personnel to undergo inoculation, lauds their role on the front line during the pandemic
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontline warriors of Haryana Police was kickstarted on Thursday with director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava leading the drive.

Apart from the DGP, a battery of senior police officials took the vaccine for protection against coronavirus, a police spokesperson said. They included DGP, state vigilance bureau, PK Agrawal; DGP, crime, Mohd Akil; ADGP, administration and IT, AS Chawla; ADGP, vigilance, Ajay Singhal; IGP M Ravi Kiran; IGP Rajinder Kumar; and Panchkula commissioner of police Saurabh Singh.

Encouraging police personnel to get vaccinated, Yadava said: “More than 40 lakh people have been injected with the vaccine. It is completely safe.” He praised the police force for working tirelessly on the frontline when Covid-19 was at its peak. “Besides maintaining law and order, police personnel fearlessly ensured food to the needy besides the safe return of migrant workers to their native places and took care of the elderly. During the lockdown, the humane face of the police came to the fore and the efforts were recognised at the national level,” he said.

So far, 3,000 Haryana Police personnel have tested positive of which 14 personnel have succumbed to coronavirus infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP