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Haryana ends wheat season with 81 LMT procured, exceeding target

The procurement operations, which began on April 1 at 416 purchase centres by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, were later increased to 589 centres across the state

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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The 45-day long wheat procurement under the rabi marketing season 2026-27 ended on Friday, with the state government purchasing 80.89 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of crop, above than the season’s target of 75 LMT.

Haryana, which ranks second in wheat production in the country, recorded a total production of 121.70 LMT this season. (HT File)

This season’s arrival was recorded at 84.45 LMT. Last year, the total arrival of wheat was 75.61 LMT, out of which 72.41 LMT was procured and the rest was purchased by private buyers.

The procurement operations, which began on April 1 at 416 purchase centres by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, were later increased to 589 centres across the state.

Three agencies – Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India (FCI) – purchased the crop at a minimum support price (MSP) of 2,585 per quintal.

Haryana, which ranks second in wheat production in the country, recorded a total production of 121.70 LMT this season. According to the e-kharid portal, Sirsa tops the chart in terms of purchase and J-form performance with 10.70 LMT purchase till 8 pm on Thursday where 1.09 lakh farmers sold their crop, followed by Jind (8.31 LMT), Karnal (7.55 LMT), Fatehabad (7.40 LMT), Kaithal (6.96 LMT), Hisar (6.68 LMT) and Kurukshetra (5.20 LMT).

The probe exposed that wheat of unregistered farmers from UP was fraudulently being sold in the names of Haryana farmers in at least three different grain markets of Karnal. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana ends wheat season with 81 LMT procured, exceeding target
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana ends wheat season with 81 LMT procured, exceeding target
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