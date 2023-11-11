Haryana: Farm bodies, khaps ask Jind lawyers not to fight accused principal’s case

Various farmer outfits and several khap heads during the mahapanchayat on Friday, urged the lawyers of Jind Bar association, to not fight the case of government school principal who was arrested for allegedly molesting about 60 minor girl students.

The school authorities have asked the girls to not interact with anyone except administrative officials. (HT File)

Addressing a mahapanchayat in Jind, farmer leader Azad Palwa said that they passed three resolutions which were unanimously accepted by all.

“These three resolutions are– no lawyer from the Jind Bar association will take the case of the accused principal, the police should arrest everyone who helped the accused in burying the case and the staff members who helped him in committing the crime. Moreover, we will ask the deputy commissioner to ensure speedy investigation into the case,” he added.

The child welfare committee has started counselling the girl students.

