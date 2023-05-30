Action against wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: Khaps threaten to block roads to Delhi, stop supply of essentials

Condemning the Delhi police crackdown on wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, khap heads and farm leaders of Haryana held two meeting in Jind and Charkhi Dadri to plan the future course of action.

Security personnel detaining wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi on Sunday. The wrestlers have been protesting agaisnt Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. (HT FILE)

The farmers, who are still trying to get in touch with the protesting wrestlers, said that they will block Delhi from all sides and also stop the supply of milk and vegetables to the Capital if action is not taken against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

In Jind, khap heads and farmer leaders held a panchayat at Khatkar toll plaza, under the leadership of Kandela Khap president Om Parkash Kandela. The panchayat condemned the Delhi police for allegedly removing wrestlers’ tents and their items from their protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Satbir Pehalwan, who heads Jind’s Khera khap, said they are waiting for the wrestlers’ call and will follow their directions.

“We will intensify their agitation and if required, we will block Delhi from all sides. If action is not taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, we will stop supply of vegetables and milk, besides blocking all roads in Haryana,” he added.

In Charkhi Dadri, all seven khaps of the district took out a protest march and burnt the effigies of the Prime Minister and Brij Bhushan.

Phogat Khap president Balwant Nambardar, said the entire world saw how police personnel were dragging the champion players, who brought laurels to the nation.

“All khaps of Charkhi Dadri will visit the villages and apprise people about the sexual harassment case filed against the WFI chief. We will seek peoples’ support and intensify this protest. I had called wrestlers’ several times but their mobile phones were switched-off. They will hold a meeting in Delhi. After that, we will decide the next plan. This has become a battle of self-respect for our daughters and we will fight it. The Delhi police is chasing them and not allowing all wrestlers to gather at one place,” he added.

Dronacharya award-winning coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is the uncle of grappler Vinesh Phogat and father in-law of Bajrang Punia, said he was pained after seeing the visuals in which women wrestlers were dragged on Sunday.

“The wrestlers will continue this protest until Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is sent behind the bars. This agitation will be intensified more than the farm agitation. Anger is simmering in the villages and cities across the nation. No one has expected that these medal winning wrestlers will be treated in such a horrific way,” he added.

