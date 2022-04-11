Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages.
Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights.
“The Haryana government should release the compensation amount to farmers. The SYL issue should be resolved with consensus. Some political parties do not want to resolve this issue and divide the people of both states,” he added.
Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
“The fuel prices are rising everyday while the leaders within the BJP are keeping mum. The income of two persons, Ambani and Adani, has increased significantly while the common man is struggling to refuel the gas cylinder,” he said.
Chaudhary also criticised the central government for not withdrawing the cases filed during the farm stir.
“The government has neither taken back cases filed against protesters nor formed a committee on the minimum support price (MSP). The Union government knows that it is difficult for them to bring three farm laws back, but it is harassing farmers by not revoking cases,” the RLD president added.
He said that his party is focusing on strengthening its base in Rajasthan, but they have not planned any such strategy for Haryana.
-
Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited e-market for the financial year 2021-22. A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.
-
Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity. He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.
-
Haryana: Aunt arrested for five-year-old’s murder in Karnal
Five days after the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of a cowshed in his neighbourhood in Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal district, police on Sunday arrested his aunt on the charges of his murder. Karnal police CIA II incharge Mohan Lal said as per the findings of the investigation, the police arrested wife of Vikas Kumar, Anjali, who is the cousin of the victim's father.
-
KYC fraud: Banker duped of ₹99,000 in Ludhiana
A bank employee was defrauded of ₹99,000 on the pretext of updating her KYC (Know Your Customer) details. The accused claimed to be an executive of a phone service providing company, and asked the victim to install a mobile application on her phone, after which he hacked into her account mobile and made the transaction. The complainant, Harjeet Kaur, 42, of Urban Estate, Dugri, lodged an FIR against Foridul Islam and Habaj Ali of Assam.
-
No funds to print certificates for vendors: EDMC
Street vendors in parts of east Delhi are facing a unique hurdle in the recognition of their vending rights-- the East Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have funds to print the certificates to be issued to them. According to National Association of Street Vendors of India, street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending.
