Haryana fingerprint bureau bags third place in national event

Haryana fingerprint bureau team has secured the third place at the 22nd All India Fingerprint Bureau Directors Conference held at National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi.

The online conference was organised by NCRB on October 28-29. The theme this year was the use of national automated fingerprint system for crime prevention, a police spokesperson said. Haryana fingerprint bureau demonstrated smart fingerprint science technique used in the Nikita Tomar murder case and secured the third position among all the states of India.

Jhajjar SP orders raids for arrest of 13 criminals

Rohtak Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Wasim Akram on Sunday held a meeting with police officials and directed them to conduct raids for the arrest 13 most-wanted criminals. The SP said the 13 were carrying a reward ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10,000 on their head. “We will reward the informers if they are able to share crucial information leading to the arrest of the criminals. The informer’s identity will be kept a secret,” the Jhajjar SP added. HTC

Khattar order girdawari of waterlogged areas in Sonepat

Chandigarh Farmers of about 20 villages of Kharkhoda area of Sonepat district met chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday, urging him to personally inspect the waterlogged areas. The CM ordered the Sonepat deputy commissioner to start girdawari in the area within 24 hours. Khattar assured farmers that the girdawari will be completed in three days and compensation amount will be released to them as soon as possible, an official spokesperson said. The CM also directed the power department to provide 24 hours electricity in the next 10 days to the villages affected by waterlogging so that the work of drainage by pumps can be completed soon. HTC

Kaithal admn conducts raids to check DAP hoarding

Karnal Amid reports of hoarding of DAP fertilisers, Kaithal district administration swung into action and initiated raids to check for illegal stocks. Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya said action has been taken against two fertiliser dealers following recovery of illegal stock of DAP and their licences have been cancelled. Deputy director, agriculture, Kaithal Karam Chand said farmers need not panic as around 34,000 bags of DAP were available with the private dealers of the district. He said 1.60 lakh bags of DAP have been supplied to farmers of the district against requirement of four lakh bags.