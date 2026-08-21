Haryana fixes 7.5 lakh compensation for ‘unnatural’ deaths in police custody

Haryana government has decided to pay ₹7.5 lakh compensation in cases of “unnatural death” in police custody caused by “torture or beating” with at least 50% of the monetary relief to be recovered from the salary of erring official(s), according to a gazette notification published on August 11.

50% of compensation to be recovered from salaries of erring cops. (HT FILE)

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This policy will be applicable only from the date of its notification.

The policy says that the compensation will be paid to the legal heir(s) or next of kin of the deceased person on account of unnatural deaths in different cases, including death due to quarrel among the detained or arrested persons while in police custody or due to torture and beating by police staff or due to suicide committed in police custody.

The policy notified by additional chief secretary (ACS-home) Sudhir Rajpal says that compensation will not be admissible in cases of natural deaths, including deaths due to illness. The compensation will also not be admissible in cases of unnatural deaths during escape from police custody, and “if the death occurs due to any natural disaster or calamity” while the person was in police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} “At least 50% of the compensation paid in case of torture/beating by police staff shall be deducted from the salary of the erring officer(s)/official(s),” the policy says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At least 50% of the compensation paid in case of torture/beating by police staff shall be deducted from the salary of the erring officer(s)/official(s),” the policy says. {{/usCountry}}

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The exact percentage of deduction and the ratio to be applied on the delinquent individual officer(s)/official(s)-- if they are more than one---will be determined by the Haryana director general of police.

The policy has been formulated for payment of compensation to the legal heir(s), next of kin of deceased on account of deaths of persons while in custody of Haryana Police in any police station or police post or any other place including a vehicle.

“In case the death is due to negligence in duty by police staff, officer(s), official(s), medical, para-medical officer(s), official(s), the compensation will be admissible only after the negligence is proved in an inquiry conducted by a Magistrate under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,” the policy says.

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The superintendent of police (SP) concerned will send a detailed report along with a copy of the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, medical history at the time of admission in police custody and details of medical treatment, if any, given to the person in custody before custodial death to the DGP for onward submission to the State government for grant of appropriate compensation.

The additional secretary, special secretary, and secretary of home department will be competent to sanction the compensation under this policy.

Step to fix accountability

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Thursday said that Haryana government’s decision to formulate the policy comes after a “strong stand” taken by the commission.

“Following the strong stand taken and directions for effective action by HHRC, the state government has issued an official gazette notification regarding the policy for payment of compensation in case of death in police custody,” the commission said in a statement.

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The matter originated from a complaint of Parvesh Sharma of Pinjore.

The complaint alleged that despite having been granted regular bail by the Kalka court, he was illegally detained by the police on July 15, 2025, and was allegedly subjected to physical assault and third-degree torture at the police station, following which his condition became critical.

“Taking serious note of the alleged human rights violation, Commission member Deep Bhatia raised serious questions regarding the treatment of persons in police custody and the accountability of police officials....Following the intervention of Commission and the directions issued towards fixing accountability, the home department has notified the policy for providing compensation in cases of unnatural death in police custody,” the HHRC said.