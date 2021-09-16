Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana forms panel to persuade farmers to clear blockade on highways
chandigarh news

Haryana forms panel to persuade farmers to clear blockade on highways

The Haryana government on Wednesday constituted a state-level high-powered committee headed by additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora to hold talks with the protesting farmers for clearing the blockade at the Kundli-Singhu and Tikri borders
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:12 AM IST
State home minister Anil Vij said the committee has been constituted to comply with the Supreme Court orders to open the passage on the national highways leading to Delhi. (HT File)

The Haryana government on Wednesday constituted a state-level high-powered committee headed by additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora to hold talks with the protesting farmers for clearing the blockade at the Kundli-Singhu and Tikri borders.

State home minister Anil Vij said the committee has been constituted to comply with the Supreme Court orders to open the passage on the national highways leading to Delhi.

He said director general of police PK Agrawal and ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Virk will be a part of the committee. Vij said this committee will hold talks to persuade the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for opening the border in public interest.

