Haryana forms panel to persuade farmers to clear blockade on highways

The Haryana government on Wednesday constituted a state-level high-powered committee headed by additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora to hold talks with the protesting farmers for clearing the blockade at the Kundli-Singhu and Tikri borders.

State home minister Anil Vij said the committee has been constituted to comply with the Supreme Court orders to open the passage on the national highways leading to Delhi.

He said director general of police PK Agrawal and ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Virk will be a part of the committee. Vij said this committee will hold talks to persuade the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for opening the border in public interest.