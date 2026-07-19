Haryana: Gangsters’ glorification to entail action, says CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that those glorifying gangsters on social media would be dealt strictly as legal action would be taken against them. Saini was in Karnal to chair an event themed “Ek Police, Ek Sankalp – Drug-Free Haryana” at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, where he announced the formation of anti-drug task forces at every level of administration.

Chief minister during an event in Madhuban on Saturday. (HT)

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Saini said the anti-drug task forces would be set up at the state, district, subdivision, block, village and ward levels. The panels would include public representatives, police officers, officials from the health, education and social welfare departments and voluntary organisations among others.

The programme was attended by the station house officers (SHOs) and munshis from police stations across the state, as well as senior IPS officers. An interaction was held with the SHOs who came up with suggestions before the CM.

Inspector Narender Chauhan, in-charge of the Gurugram STF, highlighted that despite the Haryana Assembly passing a resolution last year urging media organisations not to glorify gangsters, such reporting continues, creating a negative impact on youngsters. STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said youngsters have started treating gangsters as their role models, becoming attracted to gun culture and being drawn towards crime. Bhushan urged the CM that there should be coordination with the media organisations through the department of public relations, so that they are sensitised against glorification by the media.

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{{^usCountry}} DGP Ajay Singhal advocated stringent action and said that the gangsters have been claiming responsibility for crimes, using the media as an advertising tool. The CM directed the DGP to issue an advisory, even at the local level. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone glorifying gangsters on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DGP Ajay Singhal advocated stringent action and said that the gangsters have been claiming responsibility for crimes, using the media as an advertising tool. The CM directed the DGP to issue an advisory, even at the local level. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone glorifying gangsters on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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He also directed other officials to arrange a meeting with representatives of media to seek suggestions on this and informing them about the possible action. Similarly, Gharaunda (Karnal) SHO Deepak Kumar urged special rewards for informers. The CM directed the DGP to prepare a draft for a separate Haryana reward policy to encourage police officers who perform outstanding work against drug traffickers.

He also announced an increase in the investigation head fund to ₹10 crore to support effective implementation of the new criminal laws. “The government will also develop a software-based monitoring system to prevent misuse of dual-purpose drugs, improve deployment of Group-D employees through skill-based software, ensure medical officers are deputed for better healthcare of police personnel and their families, and establish modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across districts, especially in vulnerable areas,” the CM said.

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