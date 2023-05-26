Haryana to upgrade 113 schools to senior secondary, one lakh houses will be constructed

The Haryana government has accorded approval to upgrade 113 high schools in 64 blocks of 20 districts to senior secondary schools.

Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister, Haryana, said in the next phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) one lakh houses will be constructed (HT Photo)

Among the schools being upgraded, include 13 schools in Sirsa district, 11 in Karnal district and 10 schools each in Jind and Hisar districts. The schools which will be upgraded have a minimum of 80 or more students in classes 9 and 10, while the nearest senior secondary school is at a distance of three kilometres, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme two schools (one senior secondary school and one primary school) will be opened in every block across the state and they will be developed as PM-SHRI Model Sanskriti School.

One lakh new residences

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in the next phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) one lakh houses will be constructed. Addressing a jan samvad programme at Mandlana village in Mahendergarh district, Khattar said the state government will also grant financial assistance to cooperative societies willing to provide shelter to destitute cattle by constructing gaushalas.

Khattar said the state government has ensured development across the state and without any discrimination in the last eight and a half years.

He said people are availing benefits of welfare schemes while sitting at home due to various digital-driven initiatives. The second day of jan samvad was marked by Khattar presenting tablets to meritorious girl students of government schools who excelled in board examinations at Mahendergarh’s Nangal Choudhary block.

The CM announced to give sub-tehsil status to Mahendragarh’s Sihma village. He said e-tendering in panchayats’ developmental works will bring transparency and ensure the quality of the construction work.

