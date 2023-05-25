Punjab and Haryana high court reserves order on IAS officer Dahiya’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea of Haryana government IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya, seeking anticipatory bail in a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Punjab and Haryana high court. (File photo)

Dahiya, who was posted as the commissioner, Haryana Skill Development Department, Panchkula, was named in the FIR on April 20 after the arrest of a woman, who allegedly acted as a facilitator to get some bills cleared in lieu of money on behalf of the IAS officer.

The FIR was registered on a complaint that to clear bills, bribe was demanded from him through the woman. The woman was caught by the ACB with ₹2 lakh.

A Panchkula court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on May 3 observing that prima facie there appeared “active complicity” of Dahiya in the alleged offences. After hearing government as well as his counsels, the plea was reserved for final order by the court on Wednesday.

