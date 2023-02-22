Haryana government interfering with gurdwara management, says Akal Takht

Amid the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) forcibly taking possession of the historic gurdwaras managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Haryana with the help of the police and administration, the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said the state government is repeating the history of the British government by meddling into the gurdwara management, an internal matter of the Sikh community.

In a video message released on the anniversary of Saka (massacre) Nanakana Sahib, he said, “We are marking the anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib today and remembering its martyrs who contributed a lot to the formation of the SGPC. Similarly, we are remembering the martyrs of Jaito Da Morcha (agitation of Jaito). What was the reason behind their martyrdom? The reason was that the then British government was interfering in our religious management and maryada. The martyrdoms were made to stop these interferences”.

“The current (Haryana) government also seems to be following the track of the British government. Though the Supreme Court has validated the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act 2014, it has not terminated the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925. SGPC is managing the affairs of Haryana gurdwaras under this Act. Forcibly taking possession of the gurdwaras by anyone, especially the government, is not tolerable. The Haryana government is directly meddling in the gurdwara management,” he said.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that the Sikhs of Haryana, who are opposing this step, are being tortured and put behind bars. “Yesterday, the police arrested some Sikh youths. The BJP is playing the same game as was played by the Congress government in 1978. This had vitiated the atmosphere of Punjab. The BJP is doing so under the policy of vote polarization aimed at getting success in Punjab. Khalsa Panth will not tolerate it.”

The jathedar also called for negotiation to find an amicable solution. “Instead of forcibly taking over the management of the gurdwaras, the path of negotiation should have been followed to find an amicable solution,” the jathedar added.