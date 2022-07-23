Haryana government school students still await free textbooks

Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The new session began nearly four months ago, but till now new books have not been given to the children.

The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors.

Sujata Jaglan, a Class 7 student from Hisar, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.

“Our teachers told us that the government is yet to release the books. We rely on study notes being prepared by our teachers and sometimes they click the picture of the pages from old books and send the same to us,” she said.

Amit Sangwan, a Class 8 student from Rohtak, said he had received funds from the government under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme announced by the education department.

“This year, I am still waiting to get the textbook as nearly four months of the new academic session have passed,” he added.

After the government failed to deliver textbooks, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal had announced last year to transfer ₹250 each to students from Classes 1 to 5 and ₹400 each to those studying in Classes 6 to 8 directly to compensate them due to the unavailability of textbooks. Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), it is necessary to provide free books to government school students from classes 1 to 8.

Daljeet Tomar, Rohtak district elementary education officer (DEEO), said they have received the supply of books and the process is underway to distribute the same to the students.

“Many students are yet to get the textbook but their education was not affected,” Tomar added.

Kuldeep Sihag, district education officer (DEO), Hisar, said only Classes 5 and 6 students have received books in the district and he is expecting that the other students would get the books soon.

“The delivery of books was delayed due to rainfall,” he added.

A senior official of the Sirsa education department said only students studying in classes 1 and 6 have received the books so far and other students are yet to get the books.