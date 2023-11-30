Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana governor hosts Yuva Sangam programme

Haryana governor hosts Yuva Sangam programme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2023 08:52 AM IST

During the programme, 60 participants and faculty coordinators from 24 districts of Jharkhand, along with officers from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, shared the rich cultures, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports and local customs of both states

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya hosted the Yuva Sangam programme under the ongoing Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Mission at Haryana Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that this programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative aims to strengthen connections between people and foster goodwill among the youth. (HT photo)

During the programme, 60 participants and faculty coordinators from 24 districts of Jharkhand, along with officers from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, shared the rich cultures, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports and local customs of both states.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that this programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative aims to strengthen connections between people and foster goodwill among the youth.

He said that the programme, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is designed to promote positive understanding among people from different states and centrally governed territories.

Dattatraya said this collaboration will provide students from Jharkhand with a multidimensional experience and cultural exposure to Haryana, allowing them to learn about Haryana’s culture in depth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP