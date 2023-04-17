Haryana governor launches thalassemia awareness drive

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday launched a campaign to create awareness about thalassemia and to curb drug abuse among the youth, an official spokesperson said.

The campaign was started under the aegis of the Haryana Child Welfare Council and Human Care Medical Charitable Trust at Kalagram (Chandigarh).

On this occasion, the governor called upon the youth to donate blood so that children suffering from genetic diseases like thalassemia and haemophilia can be treated. He said that parents should also be aware about the symptoms of thalassemia and haemophilia diseases.

Urging the youth to perform yoga regularly, Dattatraya said the youth should always keep themselves away from the company of drug addicts.

He said that today’s youth spend most of their time on social media while some are leading an isolated life which harms their mental and physical health.

He asked the youth to join gymnasiums and participate in other sports activities and take care of their health.

