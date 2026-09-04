Haryana governor praises teachers’ contribution as 11 educators honoured for excellence

Praising teachers for shaping not just students but society, Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday highlighted the importance of educators going beyond their prescribed duties to make learning more meaningful and transformative.

Eleven teachers from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were honoured at the Teachers’ Day function at Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64 (HT FILE)

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Speaking at the 7th Teachers Excellence Awards organised by the Manav Mangal Group of Schools in association with the Dr G.C. Mishra Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust, the Governor said teaching was not confined to textbooks and examinations, but involved nurturing confidence, values and possibilities among students.

Eleven teachers from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were honoured at the Teachers’ Day function at Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64. The awards, now in their seventh edition, recognise educators whose contribution extends beyond routine classroom responsibilities.

Celebrating teachers beyond the classroom

The awardees represented diverse disciplines, including mathematics, science, music, history, physical education, primary education and higher education. Several were recognised for overcoming personal challenges while continuing to inspire students, underlining the resilience and dedication associated with the teaching profession.

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{{^usCountry}} A Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented in recognition of a distinguished career spanning several decades in education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented in recognition of a distinguished career spanning several decades in education. {{/usCountry}}

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The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a special Teachers’ Day presentation by students, which received appreciation from the gathering.

Governor’s wife Mitra Ghosh also attended the function. The organisers said the awards were instituted in 2018 to place the spotlight on educators whose work goes beyond academic instruction and contributes to creating a more inclusive and meaningful learning environment.

The function was attended by representatives of the Manav Mangal Group of Schools and the Dr G.C. Mishra Memorial Educational & Charitable Trust, besides educators, students and other guests.