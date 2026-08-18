Haryana: Govt accelerating industrial projects, says Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government is expediting major industrial and logistics projects to establish Haryana as a leading manufacturing hub in the country. While participating through video-conferencing in the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust on Monday, Saini briefed the participants on the progress of key projects in Haryana, including the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary and the Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of industrial and manufacturing projects. (HT File)

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The meeting reviewed the implementation of industrial and manufacturing projects. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting, while Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, chief ministers of various states and senior officials also joined the meeting.

During the meeting, Saini said that work related to land approval, connectivity and infrastructure for these projects is progressing and that the government aims to bring them on the ground at the earliest.

He said that under the Union government’s BHAVYA scheme, a proposal had been submitted to the Centre to develop an industrial park on 108 acres in Ambala.

Saini said the process of land acquisition for Phase-I of the proposed Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary is being expedited. The land acquisition process will be completed shortly, following which the work on Phase-I will begin and Phase-II can subsequently be initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} About Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, the chief minister said that bids have been received for the project worth approximately ₹707 crore for the Phase-I infrastructure works, and the bids are being evaluated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, the chief minister said that bids have been received for the project worth approximately ₹707 crore for the Phase-I infrastructure works, and the bids are being evaluated. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said that land is also being acquired for 10 IMTs in Haryana.