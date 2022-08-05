Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody

Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent Disha Gupta, an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody.

The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody.

According to the bureau, the trio had come from Hansi to Panchkula on Wednesday to pay Disha ₹1.5 lakh for clearing a file pertaining to the construction of sheds at the vegetable market in Hansi.

Vigilance Bureau (VB) DSP Jeet Singh said, “A total of ₹4 lakh was to be paid to her. She was already given ₹2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh were to be handed to her on Wednesday. Disha had called them to the office building after her working hours. Following a tip-off, a VB team, along with duty magistrate Deepak Suhag, waited outside the office building and arrested the three men around 5.30pm, when they reached the building.”

“We seized their phones. One of the call records revealed talks of money exchange,” he added. The mobile phones of all accused were submitted to the cyber cell.

On Thursday, all four were produced in a local court, where VB sought two-day custody of each of them, but it was denied by the court. The detailed order is awaited.