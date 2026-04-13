Haryana govt committed to promoting teachings of Sikh Gurus: Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the central and state governments are continuously working to disseminate the principles and teachings of the Guru Sahibs to the masses and also preserving the cultural heritage.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Baisakhi Festival 2026, in Kurukshetra. (PTI)

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Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level Baisakhi Festival, 2026, organised under the aegis of the arts and culture department and the district administration at the KDB Mela Ground in Kurukshetra on Monday.

He also inaugurated an exhibition based on the Sikh history and the state government’s achievements and schemes, a wrestling competition for men and women and an international kite competition.

The CM also participated in the kite flying and inspected the Haryana Heritage Pavilion, showcasing the state culture.

Saini said that pilgrimages are also organised under the Chief Minister’s Teerth Darshan Yojana, under which a train will depart from Kurukshetra to Sri Nanded Sahib on May 5.

The chief minister also disclosed that a Sikh museum in Haryana will soon be inaugurated in Umri, Kurukshetra, showcasing Sikh history, culture, and the contributions of the Gurus.

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{{^usCountry}} The museum is being developed on 5 acres of land provided by the Kurukshetra Development Board and a tender worth ₹124 crore was issued last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The museum is being developed on 5 acres of land provided by the Kurukshetra Development Board and a tender worth ₹124 crore was issued last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, superintendent of police Chandra Mohan, OSD to the chief minister Dr Prabhleen Singh and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, superintendent of police Chandra Mohan, OSD to the chief minister Dr Prabhleen Singh and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

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