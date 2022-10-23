Haryana govt declares Tuesday as no meeting day

: To ensure that the public and elected representatives have easy access to officers in the Haryana civil secretariat and head offices located at Chandigarh and Panchkula, the state government has decided to declare all Tuesdays as a no meeting day. An official spokesperson said that a communication in this regard has been issued from the chief secretary’s office to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners to comply with the said instructions in the letter and spirit. Besides this, all heads of departments are also directed to spend one full day every week in the field, preferably Friday, to monitor the functioning and understand the grassroot issues of the field, the spokesperson said.

