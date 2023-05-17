Haryana govt transfers four IAS, HCS officers

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of two IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Rajesh Punia, sub-divisional officer (Civil), Indri, will be city magistrate, Panchkula, against a vacant post.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, commissioner, Gurugram division, and managing director (MD), Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, has been given additional charge of MD, Haryana Minerals Ltd, at Delhi, in place of Rajeev Ranjan, whose posting orders will be issued later.

Balpreet Singh, additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer at Kaithal, has been posted as administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, and additional director of Urban Estate, Gurugram, relieving Hitesh Kumar Meena of the said charge.

Singh will also hold the charge of additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, against a vacant post.

Rajesh Punia, sub-divisional officer (Civil), Indri, will be city magistrate, Panchkula, against a vacant post. Siddarth Dahiya, city magistrate, Nuh, will be new estate officer of HSVP, Faridabad, and land acquisition officer, Faridabad, according to a press release.

