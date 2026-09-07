Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP government of misleading sanitation workers and employees of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) over job regularisation.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing mediapersons in Rohtak on Sunday . (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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Hooda, who was in Rohtak, said, “The government lied in the assembly about the workers’ demands. On the demand pertaining to sanitation workers, it said no policy could be formulated to regularise them just after two years of service.”

Sanitation workers have been protesting since August 6 for regular jobs, among other demands. Hooda claimed that two notifications were issued during the previous Congress government, dated June 16 and June 18, 2014, providing for the regularisation of employees who had completed three years of service. He said the policies had subsequently been upheld by courts.

Instead of extending similar benefits, the BJP government attempted to remove employees who had been regularised under the earlier policy and block further regularisation, he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing a notification issued by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh providing for regularisation after two years of contractual service, Hooda said Haryana too should frame a similar policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing a notification issued by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh providing for regularisation after two years of contractual service, Hooda said Haryana too should frame a similar policy. {{/usCountry}}

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He also accused the BJP of misleading HKRN employees during the assembly elections by promising job security until retirement.

On the proposed abolition of the traditional lambardar system, Hooda said the Congress would restore it if voted back to power, describing lambardars as an important link between the village administration and the people.

Regarding INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s recent remarks against him, Hooda said a notice had already been served and another would be issued if Chautala failed to respond.

Chautala had recently claimed that before the previous assembly polls, Hooda met a senior BJP leader. He also spoke about Hooda’s alleged partnership in a private company.

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Hooda said a notice had already been served on Chautala, but no reply had been received so far. Taking a dig at Chautala, Hooda said his political ground had “eroded”.