Haryana govt recruits 430 medical officers

The Haryana government has recruited 430 medical officers bringing specialist doctors to district and sub-divisional civil hospitals.

The new recruits bring expertise from a broad spectrum of vital medical fields, further expanding specialist services in government health institutions, additional chief secretary (ACS), health Sumita Misra said. (HT File)

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health Sumita Misra said the recruitment process for 430 medical officers had been completed and appointment letters were issued to all the selected candidates on Monday. The letters will be dispatched to the candidates starting September 7 and are expected to reach them shortly.

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The new recruits bring expertise from a broad spectrum of vital medical fields, further expanding specialist services in government health institutions, she said.

The appointments included 11 doctors in surgery, 18 in anaesthesia, 19 in orthopaedics, 19 in paediatrics, four in psychiatry, 11 in ophthalmology, 16 in obstetrics and gynaecology, 18 in pathology, four in pharmacology, one in biochemistry, three in radiation oncology, 14 in medicine, one in microbiology, four in respiratory medicine, four in radio diagnosis, two in family medicine, five in forensic medicine, three in dermatology, six in community medicine and four in ENT, among other appointments.

Misra emphasised that the postings are carefully designed to maximise the impact of the new medical workforce and bolster specialist services at secondary-level government health institutions. Specialist doctors are now stationed at district and sub-divisional civil hospitals where they are most needed, a move set to enhance specialist care and make medical treatment more accessible for patients at government hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} At the grassroots, MBBS medical officers are filling vacant positions at CHCs and PHCs, a step that will boost doctor availability and bring quality healthcare closer to both urban and rural communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the grassroots, MBBS medical officers are filling vacant positions at CHCs and PHCs, a step that will boost doctor availability and bring quality healthcare closer to both urban and rural communities. {{/usCountry}}

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The newly appointed medical officers are expected to report to their assigned locations within 15 days of receiving their appointment letters, ensuring a swift transition into their new roles and timely strengthening of healthcare services.