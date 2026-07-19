Haryana govt schools to teach AI, FinTech

Haryana is set to expand vocational education in government schools, introduce emerging subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech), and strengthen digital and skill-based learning as part of a comprehensive strategy to prepare students for future careers. This was stated by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi during a review of Samagra Shiksha Scheme with deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday. Rastogi asked DCs to work towards achieving 100% enrolment and improving learning outcomes in their respective districts.

Haryana is set to expand vocational education in government schools

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Vijay Singh Dahiya, principal secretary, school education, said a plan has been prepared to expand vocational education to 306 additional government schools in the first phase. This will increase vocational education coverage from 31% to 60% for secondary students in 2026-27, with the long-term objective of extending the programme to every government secondary and senior secondary school.

Rastogi said that during 2025-26, 1.58 lakh students in Classes VI to VIII received vocational exposure through workshops, internships, projects and Kaushal Melas in 1,382 government schools. At the secondary level, 2.13 lakh students are enrolled in vocational education across 1,398 government schools, with nearly 45% opting for skill-based courses.

State Project director Swapnil Ravindra Patil said French language is currently taught in 26 government schools, benefiting around 4,000 students, while German is proposed for government schools in the next phase.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Haryana continues to outperform the national average in school enrolment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Haryana continues to outperform the national average in school enrolment. {{/usCountry}}

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