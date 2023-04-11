Haryana to organise two-day water conclave on April 26-27

In a bid to promote awareness and ensure sustainable management of water resources, the Haryana government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27. It will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a meeting with the senior officers of irrigation and water resources, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, energy, finance, industries, forest and fisheries departments here on Tuesday, directed the departments to prepare and submit a water action plan by April 20. Kaushal said the state government has been working on the ‘3-R’ principle (reduce, recycle and reuse) for water management. The water conclave will provide a platform for policymakers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, said the chief secretary.

In a bid to promote awareness and ensure sustainable management of water resources, the Haryana government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27.

Property verification portal launched

Chandigarh : Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Tuesday launched the property verification portal at Chandigarh. Gupta said citizens can verify the property data on http://ulbhryndc.org portal. The option regarding correction in the property data is also available on the portal. The minister said that the state government is moving in the direction of making every city in the state ‘Clean City-Safe City’. And for this, an online facility has been started to verify property data of all the 88 urban bodies across the state. Gupta said that any property holder can verify the documents of his property till May 15, 2023. “Now they will not have to visit the offices of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran or urban local bodies. They can verify their property through online portal at the ease of their home,” he said.

Travel agency employee, kin booked for stealing ₹98 lakh

KARNAL : The Kaithal police have arrested four people in an alleged case of theft of ₹98 lakh from the office of a tour and travel agency in Cheeka village of the district. The police said that the accused have been identified as Satpal Singh, a resident of Cheeka and an employee of the travel agency, his wife, his son and his daughter. As per the police they would be produced in the court on Wednesday and police will seek their remand for further interrogation. Beant Singh, a resident of Cheeka, filed a complaint on April 9 that he runs a tour and travel agency in Cheeka. He also deals in ticketing and Western Union. Satpal was an employee at his office. As per the complaint on the evening of April 7, Beant gave the keys of the office and locker to Satpal and asked him to shut the office. On the next morning, when he reached there, he found ₹98 lakh was missing from the locker and filed the police complaint.

Haryana thanks Centre for relaxing wheat procurement norms

Chandigarh While announcing a major concession in government procurement of wheat, the Central government has allowed purchase of wheat having lustre loss up to 80% and shrivelled grain up to 18% with a value cut in the minimum support price. An official spokesperson said the Haryana government has expressed gratitude to the Centre for taking this pro-framer decision. However, the state government is urging the Centre to withdraw the value cut and till the Centre takes any decision in this regard, the Haryana government will bear the amount of the value cut and it will not have any adverse effect on the farmers.

Central BJP leader takes feedback from Haryana MLAs

CHANDIGARH : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Satish, who is a central organiser of the party, held a brainstorming session with Haryana BJP MLAs and ministers here on Tuesday as part of BJP’s preparation for the Mission- 2024 when Lok Sabha elections will be held followed by state assembly polls. Satish, who is on a three-day visit to the state, arrived in Karnal on Monday. BJP sources say Satish discussed in detail the organisational matters and heard views of the MLAs about the functioning of the state government and the party as well. On Tuesday, the central BJP leader will interact with the party office-bearers in Sonepat. A BJP leader said the visit of Satish to the state is aimed at assessing the strong and weak points of the government as well as the party and taking corrective steps in order to prepare the cadre for the Lok Sabha polls.

