News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt to reach out to masses through sankalp yatra

Haryana govt to reach out to masses through sankalp yatra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar on Saturday held a review meeting for the Sankalp Yatra scheduled to be flagged off on November 30

The BJP-led Haryana government has set in motion plans to reach out to the masses through the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide campaign designed to increase public awareness of various flagship schemes of the government through outreach activities.

Chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar. (HT File)
Chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar. (HT File)

Chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar on Saturday held a review meeting for the Sankalp Yatra scheduled to be flagged off on November 30.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The online meeting was attended by several administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners. An official spokesperson said that the primary goal of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was to reach out to those who are eligible for various schemes but did not avail benefits due to lack of awareness or other reasons. The campaign also aims to share information and gather insights by interacting with beneficiaries through testimonials, providing a platform for direct feedback from the beneficiaries.

Khullar said the yatra should be made festive and celebrated in its true essence and spirit.

The sankalp yatra seeks to cover almost every gram panchayat in the country.

In Haryana, it will reach 6,537 locations while 13,646 locations will be covered in Punjab. About 3,799 locations will be covered in Himachal Pradesh.

A fleet of 129 information, education and communication (IEC) vans will cover the urban and rural areas of Haryana and Punjab.

These specially designed vans shall disseminate information through audio-visuals, brochures, pamphlets, booklets, and standees in local languages. The yatra focuses on key areas such as sanitation, financial services, electricity, cooking gas connections, housing, food security, healthcare, clean water, and more.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
