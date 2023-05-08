Govt brings private sector on board to impart skill training to Haryana youth

The Haryana government on Monday said in order to give skill training to youth in modern industry-related job roles and emerging technologies, training of electric vehicles, machinist and 5G will be started in association with private companies.

In association with the Jaquar Foundation, Manesar, a plumber lab has already been established in the campus of ITI in Panipat, while Samsung has set up an air-conditioning lab in ITI Gurugram. Maruti Suzuki has set up a geoinformatics lab in the campus of ITI Gurugram. (HT file photo)

As part of the strategy to impart skill training to the youth, the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) is developing a convergence portal which will ensure the integration of HSDM and Skill India portal.

All these steps are being taken in view of the 2023-24 Budget, in which the state government had set aside ₹250 crore to skill two lakh unemployed youth through specific courses and training to address the issue of rising unemployment.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kasuhal, who on Monday held a meeting of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM), said the district-level agency led by the additional deputy commissioners will be reconstituted and strengthened to create a comprehensive skill development plan for each district. The primary objective of this initiative is to equip individuals with the specific skills required in various industries and design training programmes that cater to the needs of the local industry.

The chief secretary emphasised on the importance of engaging Class 12 dropout students, particularly in Nuh district, in skill development programmes. Kaushal directed the officers to launch a campaign to disseminate information about various training programmes and encourage students to enroll in them.

The chief secretary also directed the additional deputy commissioners to invite the mayors and CEOs of the zila parishad in the review meetings so as to ensure that skill development programmes are responsive to the needs of local communities.

It was further apprised in the meeting that a dual system of training is being implemented in ITIs with the help of industry partners. On the job training (OJT) of three to six months in one-year ITI course and six months to one year in two-year ITI courses is being provided to the trainees.