Haryana transfers: Yash Pal Yadav is director, urban local bodies, Shaleen posted as Ambala DC

The Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer and posting orders of 11 IAS officers. Manesar municipal commissioner Yash Pal Yadav has been posted as director, urban local bodies in place of Dusmanta Kumar Behera.

Behera has been posted as mission director, national health mission, replacing Sanjay Joon who has now been posted as secretary, finance. Jind additional deputy commissioner Sahil Gupta has been posted as Manesar municipal commissioner.

Haryana Warehousing Corporation managing director Shaleen has been posted as Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) replacing Prashant Panwar. Panwar has been posted as Nuh DC. Jaibir Arya has been posted as managing director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

Pradeep Dahiya has been posted as commissioner, Hisar municipal corporation while Ashok Garg is director, elementary education.