Haryana govt tweaks bond policy, MBBS students reject offer, protest to continue

: The Haryana government on Wednesday announced to modify the contentious bond policy by reducing the mandatory period laid down for MBBS pass outs to serve the government to five years and decreasing the bond amount by about 30%, a move that was rejected by the protesting medical students.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of the agitating MBBS students, directed the changes to be made in the policy.

However, the medical students rejected the offer, saying they would continue their protest against the bond policy.

As per the modifications announced by the government, the period stipulated for MBBS pass outs from state-run medical institutions to serve the government has been brought down from seven to five years. Also, if an MBBS pass out opted for post graduate education (normally a three-year course), that period will be counted towards the government service.

An official spokesperson said that the previous bond amount of ₹ 36.40 lakhs has now been reduced to ₹ 25 lakhs.

“It has also been decided to give a 10% relaxation to girl students, excluding the institutional fees. It has also been decided that in case of any untoward incident with an MBBS student, his family will not be bound to pay the bond amount,” the spokesperson said.

As per the existing policy, MBBS students studying in government institutions had to execute a ₹ 36.40 lakh tripartite bond at the time of admissions. The bond is executed to ensure that MBBS pass-outs serve the state government for seven years.

As per the bond policy, if a medical student on the completion of MBBS course opted to serve in a Haryana government public health institution, then the government will repay the annual instalments of the loan, including the interest, till the time the doctor continued to serve in government public health institutions or government

medical colleges, the maximum duration being seven years. However, if the student opted not to serve the government, he would have to pay the bond amount of ₹ 36.40 lakh sum to the government.

The spokesperson said that the state government has taken another important decision of providing a contractual government job to the MBBS students within a year of completion of their studies.

“Also, in case of a student doing a private job after completing his studies and getting a salary less than that given to a medical officer by the government, he will not have to pay the bond amount until his salary matched or surpassed that of a medical officer. The government will offer a contractual job to such student also,” the spokesperson said.

The bond policy is aimed at utilising the services of doctors, who are beneficiaries of subsidised medical education in government institutions for public good. The state government estimates that as schemes like CHIRAYU, Ayushman Bharat and Nirogi Haryana, started to provide good health facilities to the people, the state government will need a lot of doctors.

‘Unsatisfied’, say protesting students

Pankaj Bitthu, one of the representatives of the protesting MBBS students from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), said they were “unsatisfied” with the modification in the bond policy and would continue their strike.

Another MBBS student leader Priya Kaushik said the government should decrease the bond amount to ₹ 10 lakh and one year of service tenure.

“The government should exclude third party i.e. bank from the bond policy. We are firm on our demands and will intensify our protest,” she added.

Dr Ankit Gulia, president of resident doctors’ association at PGIMS, said they stand in solidarity with the MBBS students.

“We will decide next course of action after holding a meeting with resident doctors. We will continue to support MBBS students’ strike,” he added.

Students hold candle light march

The MBBS students also carried out a candle light march from their dharna site at the PGIMS campus to D park here.

The MBBS students also held demonstrations at Rewari and Gohana in Sonepat and accused the state government of ‘suppressing their voice’.

Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Gurnam Singh Charuni urged the government to sort out the students’ issue, otherwise they will join the students and intensify the stir.

The Rohtak bar association also extended support to the MBBS students agitating against the bond policy.

Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda said he will raise the issue in the first sitting of the Parliament starting from December 7.

“The Haryana government has been trying to malign the future of MBBS students. The government should amend the bond policy and resolve the grievances raised by the students. The government should also provide job guarantees to the students,” Hooda added.