Chargesheet 8 doctors, Kaithal civil surgeon told

The director general of the Haryana health department has directed the Kaithal civil surgeon to chargesheet eight doctors of the Kaithal civil hospital for allegedly prescribing medicines outside the hospital.

Over a year ago, the then Haryana health department additional chief secretary (ACS) Rajiv Arora during a visit to the hospital, verbally directed the drug controller officer for an inquiry following the complaints against the doctors for prescribing branded medicine from outside the hospital.

As per a copy of the letter written by the health services director general to the Kaithal civil surgeon and accessed by the Hindustan Times, the doctors have been identified as Dr RD Chawla, Dr Sonali Dhillon, Dr Devinder Singh, Dr RP Goel, Dr Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Dr Meenakshi Goel, Dr Divya Singh and Dr Rajeev Mittal.

The civil surgeon has been told to prepare details of the said doctors to chargesheet them under rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules-2016.

As per the letter, the then ACS had verbally ordered drug controller officer to collect OPD slips from the chemist shop and send a report to him, now the action has been taken on these reports.

On being contacted, Kaithal civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said he has received a letter from the health department about an inquiry ordered over a year ago. “I don’t have any inquiry report and we will seek more information from the department on it,” he added.

