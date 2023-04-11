Not in favour of curbs: Vij on rising Covid cases

In view of the sudden rise in Covid cases in the country, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said he was not in favour of enough restrictions on gatherings in the state, as of then.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said restrictions were ordered as per the prevailing situation and accordingly, he made masks compulsory at health facilities and places with gathering of 100 or more (HT File Photo)

He said this after inspecting the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment, as a part of the nation-wide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness.

The minister said restrictions were ordered as per the prevailing situation and accordingly, he made masks compulsory at health facilities and places with gathering of 100 or more.

“I’m not in favour of ordering restrictions on gathering, as it might cause chaos. People are free to organise functions, but if the crowd is more than 100, everyone must wear a mask,” Vij told the reporters.

He further said as per daily cases being reported in the state, around 69% were from Faridabad or Gurugram. “….and these two districts have many patients from the national capital, as also observed in previous years. Patients will come from outside...,” he said, while denying any policy or order on treating non-Haryana patients at the hospitals in the state.

Vij also dialed 112 to call an emergency response vehicle (ERV) and 108 for an ambulance at the hospital, to note down their response time and check required equipment.

The ERV arrived within four minutes of call and the ambulance in just two, it was learnt.

At the hospital, he also checked the working of oxygen plants, life support equipment, medicines and also met a few patients to take their feedback on the facilities being provided by the staff.

Orders blacklisting of contractors over delay in work

Vij also ordered blacklisting of contractors over slow pace of development works in his constituency, Ambala Cantonment.

He was inspecting the office of municipal council, sadar zone to enquire about the pace of pending projects in his constituency, being undertaken by the civic body.

During scrutiny of a list, he found that a few projects were three months behind the deadline and ordered blacklisting of such contractors.

He also sought a fresh list of such contractors who take projects more than their capacity, due to which there is a delay, the statement read.