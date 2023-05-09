3,229 cases pending for over year in Haryana, says Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday directed police officers to seek clarification from officials who have kept investigations in first information reports pending for over a year. The minister said strict action will be taken against those officers who failed to give a satisfactory reply.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij who presided over a review meeting regarding law and order with senior officers of the police department said 3,229 cases were pending in the state for more than a year. He said 77 cases in Ambala, 45 in Bhiwani, 13 in Charkhi-Dadri, 140 in Faridabad, 54 in Fatehabad, one in GRP Ambala Cantt, 981 in Gurugram, 27 in Hansi, 106 in Hisar, 132 in Jhajjar, 62 in Jind, 39 in Kaithal, 100 in Karnal, 94 in Kurukshetra, 38 in Mahendragarh, 165 in Nuh, 292 in Palwal, 114 in Panchkula, 37 in Panipat, 98 in Rewari, 151 in Rohtak, 177 in Sirsa, 83 in Sonepat and 203 in Yamunanagar cases were pending for more than a year. The minister said police should prepare a list of persons against whom more than 10 criminal cases were registered. He said special inquiry teams constituted to deal with cases of immigration frauds have received 332 pending cases from the previous SIT, while 68 cases were newly registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, IT experts will be deputed in 29 cyber police stations of the state to prevent cybercrime. Apart from this, IT-related training will also be imparted to the police personnel. It was informed in the meeting that 764 cases of cybercrime have been registered. Directing the police officers, he said artificial intelligence etc. techniques should be used to curb cybercrime.