Dereliction of duty: Anil Vij suspends five cops posted at Narwana police station in Jind

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday suspended five police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Narwana sadar police station, in Jind.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT file photo)

The police personnel who have been suspended include SHO sub-inspector Balwan Singh, head constables Sandeep and Ramniwas, and constables Kuldeep Kumar and Raman.

The action came after Anil Vij stopped his cavalcade at the police station in Jind’s Narwana when he was going to Hisar from Ambala and conducted a surprise visit. Interacting with the media, Vij said he has ordered the suspension of five cops with immediate effect after he found that the cops were not performing their duties diligently.

“Many types of negligence and shortcomings were found in the police station during my visit. The work of people is not being done and files are lying pending at various levels. I have ordered the suspension of five cops, including the SHO, for negligence. The superintendent of police will listen to the complainants’ grievances at the police station and take further action to resolve them,” he said.

After checking reports, documents, registers, applications, and other documents at the police station, Vij said he has found many applications regarding passport verification but no action has been taken on them.

“Cases were not registered on the complaints received online. The status of these complaints was not uploaded online for the past one week. A report was sought under an application from the market committee regarding the insurance to be given in relation to death during work in the fields related to the CM’s insurance scheme, the report of which was found to be pending,” said Vij.

He further said the SHO of the police station has no control over the work at any level in the police station and hence, he was suspended for negligence. The minister stated that the munshi of the police station has also failed to maintain all records.

