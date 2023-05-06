Australia entrepreneurs to open sports varsity, hospital in Haryana, says Anil Vij

Days after his return from Australia where he travelled as a state representative at the International Geeta Festival, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said entrepreneurs from the foreign country have offered to open a sports university besides a 1,500-bedded hospital in the state, under mutual cooperation.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij during an event in Ambala on Saturday. (HT photo)

He said this while interacting at a “Samvad” event with prominent personalities and residents of his Ambala Cantonment constituency at Subhash Park. The minister also heard grievances of the residents in this direct interaction.

During his address, Vij said during his tenure as the sports minister in Khattar government’s first term, he had managed to start a sports university in Rai (Sonepat) and Ayush University in Kurukshetra, and he has offered the Australian authorities that they can take over both of them to start the two projects.

“I also met Christopher James Steel, minister of transport and city services, and have also invited him to visit Haryana. I’ve also apprised the chief minister and, welcoming their offer, officers concerned have been asked to send letters on behalf of the state government to expedite the work on projects,” he added.

Vij said he also addressed a full house Australian Parliament and during a meeting with entrepreneurs, he asked them to set-up industries in Haryana.

