Haryana: Human rights panel takes note of chemical burn injuries in Panipat

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a large number of ‘bleaching units’ are operating in Panipat district of Haryana without a valid no objection certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board.

The NHRC has also issued a notice to Panipat deputy commissioner (DC), seeking a report in two weeks. (HT File)

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The NHRC has also issued a notice to Panipat deputy commissioner (DC), seeking a report in two weeks.

In a statement, the commission said that the workers reportedly in these units are not being provided boots, gloves or any other safety equipment, due to which they are directly exposed to the hazardous chemical, causing severe damage to their hands and feet apart from skin allergies.

“The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Panipat DC, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks,” it said.

According to the media report, carried on September 30, the commission said that due to the use of chemicals like hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite in these bleaching units, at least 10-12 workers from these units approach the Civil Hospital daily for medical treatment with severely injured hands and feet.

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{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, no arrangements have been made to dispose the chemical-laden wastewater in these units, which is being directly discharged into pits, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, no arrangements have been made to dispose the chemical-laden wastewater in these units, which is being directly discharged into pits, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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