Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC seeks Haryana’s response on IAS officer’s plea

HC seeks Haryana’s response on IAS officer’s plea

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The high court bench of justice Vinod Bhardwaj acted on the IAS officer’s plea seeking quashing of inquiry reports with regard to him held by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Haryana government on a plea moved by Haryana IAS officer D Suresh, posted as principal resident commissioner, Delhi.

The response has been sought by May 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice Vinod Bhardwaj acted on Suresh’s plea seeking quashing of inquiry reports with regard to him held by the State Vigilance Bureau. The response has been sought by May 30.

The plea claimed that the reports were illegal, arbitrary, unlawful and against the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, Judicial Officers’ Protection Act and Haryana Urban Development Authority Act. The VB and its functionaries had purportedly been carrying on an inquiry/investigation into decisions taken and rendered by him, while discharging quasi-judicial functions as chief administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The VB’s action was abject violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Act 1988, which barred any such inquiry, the plea argued, adding that a letter was written by the bureau to the government for grant of permission to conduct regular vigilance inquiry against the “concerned” chief administrator, HSVP, and estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram, as they had taken “decision in favour of the allottee by allotting a plot by passing order of allotment on representation/application of the GPA holder and that too at the old rates.”

The plea added that VB bypassed the statutory protection granted to him and conducted three “illegal inquiries” and now investigating the matter without a sanction under Section 17-A of the PC Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ias officer prevention of corruption act
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP