Haryana IPS body flays INLD MLA for ‘browbeating’ Rohtak DC, SP

The Haryana IPS Association has criticised Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala for allegedly misbehaving with senior district officials during a protest in Rohtak. Reacting to reports regarding his alleged use of derogatory remarks against the Rohtak SP, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala said that as an elected public representative, he was senior to both the DC and the SP according to official protocol. (File)

The confrontation, which was captured on a video and has since gone viral on social media, took place on Monday during an INLD demonstration when the Rania legislator became adamant that the Rohtak deputy commissioner, Sachin Gupta, must personally come to receive a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

As the protest turned chaotic and led to a tense standoff with security personnel, both Gupta and superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit arrived at the scene to manage the situation. When the SP attempted to pacify the protesters and engage with the legislator, Chautala reportedly lost his temper. In the video, the MLA can be heard questioning the deputy commissioner in Hindi, asking if he enjoyed making them wait and warning that they would not forget the slight. When Rajpurohit tried to de-escalate the situation, Chautala directed his anger at him, saying he could not teach him how to talk, and that he was not talking to him.

In a late-night statement on X, the Haryana IPS Association expressed its unequivocal disapproval, stating that the incident in which a public representative tried to browbeat the district administration without any provocation was in poor taste and deserved condemnation. The association backed the officials and condemned the MLA’s behaviour.

Neither Rajpurohit nor Gupta has issued an official comment.

Reacting to reports regarding his alleged use of derogatory remarks against the Rohtak SP, Chautala said that as an elected public representative, he was senior to both the DC and the SP according to official protocol.

He alleged that while he was speaking to the DC, the SP misbehaved with him. “It was the duty of the SP to maintain law and order and being a public representative, our duty is to raise issues of the people. The SP was free to take action as per the law, but misbehaviour cannot be tolerated,” Chautala said.

The MLA said officers should not act like politicians. They are public servants while elected representatives are chosen by the people, and, therefore, officials should focus on public work.