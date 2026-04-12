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Haryana: JNU prof Milap Punia appointed MDU VC

Punia, a native of Rajasthan, has been appointed for a period of three years or till he attains the age of 68, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office, according to the official order issued on Friday evening

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Haryana governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh has appointed Milap Punia, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as new vice-chancellor (VC) of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Milap Punia

Punia, a native of Rajasthan, has been appointed for a period of three years or till he attains the age of 68, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office, according to the official order issued on Friday evening.

In another development, MDU registrar Krishan Kant has been appointed as the new registrar of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. Kant was replaced by Sandeep Bansal, commerce professor at IGN College.

According to people familiar with the matter, Kant has been shifted out of the MDU amid ongoing investigation by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against former MDU VC Prof Rajbir Singh, whose tenure expired on February 20. The state vigilance has launched an inquiry against Rajbir Singh over alleged irregularities in the procurement of 20,000 plants and alleged misuse of his authority during the appointment of teaching faculty.

 
vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: JNU prof Milap Punia appointed MDU VC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: JNU prof Milap Punia appointed MDU VC
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