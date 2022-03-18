Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana job quota law: HC reserves judgment on pleas of industry bodies
Haryana job quota law: HC reserves judgment on pleas of industry bodies

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on pleas of Haryana industry bodies challenging the job quota law which gives 75% reservation in private sector to domiciles of the state
The pleas against the law were filed by industry bodies including the Gurgaon Industrial Association. (iStock)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on pleas of Haryana industry bodies challenging the job quota law which gives 75% reservation in private sector to domiciles of the state.

The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil heard the matter on day-to-day basis since March 10 and after hearing arguments from all the parties, reserved the order on the pleas.

On February 3, the high court had stayed the law. However, acting on the plea from the state government, the Supreme Court had set aside the stay order on February 17 and remanded the case back to the high court to decide it expeditiously.

The pleas against the law were filed by industry bodies including the Gurgaon Industrial Association.

The law, Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, came into force from January 15. It provides 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offered monthly salary of less than 30,000. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law will be applicable for 10 years.

The industry bodies have argued that the law is against the provisions of the Constitution and also against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

It will affect the industry productivity and industrial competitiveness and post-recovery of industry due to Covid-19, the pleas contended further adding that the government, by introducing this policy of “son of the soils”, wants to create reservation in private sector, which is an infringement of constitutional rights of the employees and citizens of India because private sector jobs are based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of employees.

The government, on the other hand has argued that the law merely makes ‘geographical classification’ which is well permitted under the Constitution of India.

“It is to protect right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said.

