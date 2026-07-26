Haryana khap panchayats to phase out hookah, ban obscene content

At a north India khap mahapanchayat held at the Meham Chaubisi Chabutra in Rohtak, Haryana’s khap panchayats on Saturday decided to eliminate the use of hookah—a symbol of social connection in the state—during their community gatherings.

The meeting also resolved to curb the spread of obscene content and the glorification of guns on social media as marking another major social reform. (HT File)

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The meeting also resolved to curb the spread of obscene content and the glorification of guns on social media as marking another major social reform.

The mahapanchayat chaired by chaubisi khap president Subhash Goyat said that Haryanvi artistes are also appealed to put an end to vulgar content.

He said that the mahapanchayat also warned the artistes that those who fail to follow the agreed guidelines could face action.

Representatives from several khap panchayats across north India also attended the gathering.

At the meeting, Haryanvi singer Ajay Hooda said that folk singers like him are responsible to some extent for spreading vulgar content, but they have now resolved to curb the culture of obscene content in the name of Haryanvi culture promotion to attract an audience.

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{{^usCountry}} Prominent Haryanvi artistes –Veer Sahu, Dev Singh Deva, and Ramkesh Jeevanpuria also attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prominent Haryanvi artistes –Veer Sahu, Dev Singh Deva, and Ramkesh Jeevanpuria also attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyat further said that drug addiction has claimed the lives of many youngsters and all will join hands to eliminate the menace from society.